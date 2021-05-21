Military attachés accredited to Armenia visit Syunik province

YEREVAN, MAY 21, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s defense ministry has organized a visit for the military attachés accredited to Armenia to Syunik province aimed at getting acquainted with the situation caused by the recent incursion of the Azerbaijani armed forces into the Armenian territory, the defense ministry told Armenpress.

The representatives of the Armenian Armed Forces introduced the situation and the developments to the military attachés, the actions taken by the Armenian side and responded to their questions.

Accompanied by the Armenian servicemen, the military attachés visited the area near the Sev Lake, recorded the presence of the Azerbaijani troops in the territory of Armenia and observed the deployment of the Armenian and Azerbaijani forces in the area.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan