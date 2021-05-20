European Parliament demands immediate and unconditional release of all Armenian POWs 

YEREVAN, MAY 20, ARMENPRESS. The European Parliament adopted a resolution on the POWs issue with 607 votes in favor, demanding the Armenian war prisoners to be released immediately and without preconditions.

ARMENPRESS presents parts of the resolution.

