The displayed map shows greater part of Black Lake is in Armenian territory – EU Ambassador

YEREVAN, MAY 20, ARMENPRESS. Head of the EU Delegation to Armenia, Ambassador Andrea Wiktorin talked about her goals and impressions after visiting the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the area of the Blake Lake (Sev Lich). ARMENPRESS reports the EU Ambassador said that together with the Ambassadors of the EU member states they aimed to carry out a fact-finding mission and get acquainted with the developments on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border on site.

''I am grateful to Deputy Foreign Minister Avet Adonts, the Foreign Ministry and the Defense Ministry for organizing the visit'', she said.

Before visiting the area of the Black Lake, Armenian Armed Forces corps commander Samvel Minasyan presented to the Ambassadors the map of the Armenian SSR of 1969 ratified by documents, signatures and stamps. A journalist asked EU Ambassador Andrea Wiktorin about her opinion of that map.

Andrea Wiktorin answered, ''I have heard about a few maps. Today we were shown the map of 1969. I am not an expert and cannot express a concrete opinion, but it was obvious from today's map that greater part of the Black Lake is located in the territory of the Republic of Armenia''.

The EU Ambassador assured that the EU uses all the levers for contributing to the solution of the situation and that the EU is the supporter of the territorial integrity.

The envoys included the EU ambassador to Armenia Andrea Wiktorin, EU representative Jan Plešinger, EU representative Silvia Zehe and the ambassadors of the Czech Republic, France, Germany, Italy, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Sweden and Greece.