Parliament convenes emergency session

YEREVAN, MAY 20, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian parliament is convening an emergency session at 18:30, Speaker Ararat Mirzoyan’s advisor Davit Karapetyan announced.

The emergency session is convened at the initiative of the opposition Bright Armenia LHK party to discuss the possible signing of a new document on demarcation and delimitation, announced by caretaker PM Pashinyan earlier.

 








