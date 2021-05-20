Parliament convenes emergency session
YEREVAN, MAY 20, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian parliament is convening an emergency session at 18:30, Speaker Ararat Mirzoyan’s advisor Davit Karapetyan announced.
The emergency session is convened at the initiative of the opposition Bright Armenia LHK party to discuss the possible signing of a new document on demarcation and delimitation, announced by caretaker PM Pashinyan earlier.
