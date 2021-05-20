‘Security of Armenian population of Nagorno Karabakh must be guaranteed’ – MEP speaks about Artsakh’s status

YEREVAN, MAY 20, ARMENPRESS. The final status of Artsakh cannot be imposed by force or weapon, there must be a political solution which will take into account the democratic will of the people living there, Member of European Parliament ‎Jordi Solé said at the discussion during the EP plenary session relating to the prisoners of war captured during the recent Nagorno Karabakh war.

The MEP noted that the issue of the status of Nagorno Karabakh is far from being settled, adding that the war is being glorified and the hatred against Armenians is being rooted in Baku’s so-called “park”.

“The Azerbaijani government refuses to fulfill its international commitments, by illegally holding the prisoners of war and civilians it has captured. All Armenian captives, be they servicemen or civilians, who have been captured during the war or after that, must be immediately and unconditionally released”, the MEP said, adding: “The security of the Armenian population in Nagorno Karabakh must be guaranteed, as well as their cultural heritage must be preserved. The final status of Artsakh cannot be imposed by force or weapon, there must be a political settlement which will take into account the democratic will of the population living there”.

