YEREVAN, MAY 20, ARMENPRESS. The preliminary agreements that have been reached are “100 percent” in line with Armenia’s interests, caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the Cabinet meeting commenting on reports that a new document is going to be signed.

“The solutions that as of this moment are reached with our international partners, the preliminary agreements are 100 percent in line with Armenia’s interests, not 99,9 percent, but 100 percent. And yes, if Azerbaijan implements these agreements and in the conditions we’ve discussed, yes, I am going to sign that document, because it is 100% in line with the national interests of Armenia. I am simply not going to publish the document now because it’s inappropriate, it is a working document, negotiations are ongoing, there are proposals and so on,” he said.

