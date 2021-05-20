Armenia’s territorial integrity has to be respected – Greek foreign ministry

YEREVAN, MAY 20, ARMENPRESS. The foreign ministry of Greece has expressed concerns over the recent illegal incursion of the Azerbaijani armed forces into Armenia’s territory.

“Tensions along Armenia's border are of particular concern. Armenia’s territorial integrity has to be respected. It is essential to avoid any unilateral actions that could undermine regional peace and stability”, the Greek foreign ministry said on Twitter.

Recently, on May 12, the Azerbaijani armed forces have illegally crossed into Armenia’s territory, in particular the Sev Lake in Syunik province. Thanks to the actions of the Armenian side, some of the Azerbaijani forces have returned back to their initial positions, but some Azeri troops still remain in some border sections of Armenia’s Syunik and Gegharkunik provinces. Negotiations over the withdrawal of the Azerbaijani forces are taking place.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan