Armenian statistics committee issues Q1 inbound international tourism data

YEREVAN, MAY 19, ARMENPRESS. 86,524 tourists visited Armenia in the first three months of 2021, according to official statistics. The number of inbound tourists dropped 71,9% compared to 2020’s same period, the data of the Statistical Committee shows.

Breaking down the 2021 Q1 figures, statistics shows that most (30,213) tourists were Russian nationals. 26,633 of the international tourists were Armenian citizens, mostly expats.

Third most visitations came from Iran, with 9394 Iranian tourists traveling to Armenia in the first three months of 2021.

In the reporting period 8911 Georgian, 2094 American, 2018 Ukrainian, 1185 French, 731 Belarusian, 578 German citizens visited Armenia. Other nationalities of foreign travelers to Armenia are Belgium, UAE, Lebanon, Italy and Spain. Despite the coronavirus pandemic-related drop in tourism, inbound tourism from certain countries recorded some growth, for example – in 2020 Q1 only 6 tourists from Iceland visited Armenia, while in 2021’s same period this number stood at 46.

Outbound figures stood as follows: in January-March of 2021 a total of 44,574 Armenian tourists departed, compared to the 2020’s 274,435.

