Security Council Secretaries of Armenia, Russia discuss situation on Armenian-Azerbaijani border

YEREVAN, MAY 17, ARMENPRESS. Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan held a phone conversation with his Russian counterpart Nikolay Patrushev. The sides discussed the situation on Armenia-Azerbaijan border and referred to the latest developments over this issue.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Security Council of Armenia, Armen Grigoryan highly assessed the active efforts of the Russian side for a quick and comprehensive solution of the situation.

The sides highlighted the expected session of the Foreign Ministers of the CSTO member states on May 19 aimed at a comprehensive discussion of the mentioned issue.