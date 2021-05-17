OSCE will continue speaking out for return of all war prisoners – Secretary General

YEREVAN, MAY 17, ARMENPRESS. OSCE Secretary-General Helga Maria Schmid responded to the letter of President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian over the need for an immediate return of all Armenian war prisoners and civilians kept in Azerbaijan.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President’s Office, the OSCE Secretary-General that she studied the issues mentioned by President Sarkissian and submitted them to relevant OSCE bodies.

‘’I continue to follow the situation and keep in contact with the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs and the Personal Representative of the Chairperson-in-Office over on that and other related issues. I am aware that you have discussed these issues also with the Chairperson-in-Office Ann Linde during her visit to Yerevan in March.

The Minsk Group Co-chairs issued a statement on April 13, 2021 where they also touch to the issues mentioned by you. The Co-chairs noted that extra efforts are necessary to allay the existing concerns and to establish an atmosphere of mutual trust fostering lasting peace.

In this context, the Co-Chairs pointed out the issues related to the return of all prisoners of war and other detainees in line with the international humanitarian law. They, as well as personally I and other OSCE officials, will continue to monitor the situation and speak out. The OSCE institution and bodies already closely cooperate with Armenia in all three platforms.

As the OSCE Secretary-General, I hope to further develop and expand this cooperation’’, reads the letter of Helga Maria Schmid.