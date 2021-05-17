Azerbaijani invasion into Armenian territory threatens regional security – Deputy FM

YEREVAN, MAY 17, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Foreign Minister of Armenia Artak Apitonyan met with the heads of the diplomatic representations accredited in Armenia on May 17.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MFA Armenia, Artak Apitonyan presented detailed information on the situation created as a result of the invasion of Azerbaijani armed force s into the sovereign territory of Armenia – Syunik and Gegharkunik Provinces, and the measures taken to solve it.

The Deputy FM emphasized that the mentioned provocations are the continuation of the aggressive rhetoric against Armenia by the military-political leadership of Azerbaijan which take place during military drills in that country that were launched without informing in advance and with the violation of the 2011 Vienna document.

Artak Apitonyan mentioned that such gross violations of the international law by Azerbaijan create serious challenges for the regional peace and security and in that context Armenia expects the relevant reaction of the international community.

‘’The Republic of Armenia has the legitimate right to protect its territorial integrity and sovereignty in line with the UN Charter’’, the Armenian Deputy FM said.