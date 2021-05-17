Reset: Repair of smartphones, tablets and mobile modems at Ucom

YEREVAN, MAY 17, ARMENPRESS. Ucom offers the "Reset" service thanks to which the customers will be able to repair any type of smartphones, tablets, and mobile modems.

For repair, they will need to visit any of the Ucom sales and service centers, from where the gadgets will be sent for professional diagnostics. The diagnostics will take a maximum of 3 business days.

"In the age of innovative technologies, a faulty gadget can become a real problem. That is why Ucom offers to repair them with the help and professional expertise of our best specialists, in order to keep on benefiting from the possibilities of the fastest network in Armenia", said Ara Khachatryan, Director General at Ucom.

Let us note, that the service fees and terms depend on the severity of the problem. And let us also add, that the repair center offers a wide range of quality spare parts.