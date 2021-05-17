Armenia receives new batch of AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19

YEREVAN, MAY 17, ARMENPRESS. The second batch of AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 in 50,000 doses has been delivered to Armenia, the ministry of healthcare reported.

“In order to assist the vaccine deliveries in Armenia, UNICEF has applied its practice, by delivering COVID-19 vaccine doses on behalf of COVAX initiative. In addition, UNICEF is also cooperating with ministry of healthcare to ensure the country’s preparedness on getting the vaccines, by training the healthcare specialists and strengthening the trust towards the vaccines”, UNICEF representative in Armenia Yuri Oksamitniy said.

The Armenian ministry of healthcare and UNICEF are also taking joint steps to ensure the presence of respective frozen chain in the Republic.

“As one of the co-leading structures of COVAX initiative, one of the priorities of the World Health Organization is to ensure the quality, safety and efficiency of COVID-19 vaccines. Within the frames of a joint project with the European Union, we are ready to support the country to revise, develop and adapt the vaccination strategies for the specialists of the primary healthcare”, WHO Representative Egor Zaitsev noted.

Head of the EU Delegation to Armenia, Ambassador Andrea Wiktorin stated that the Team Europe is ready to ensure that every person in Armenia needing vaccine gets it in any part of the country.

“As the world continues fighting against COVID-19, the supply of large amount of vaccines gives hope for saving lives and returning to a normal life”, UN Resident Coordinator for Armenia Shombi Sharp said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan