Azeri troops must pull back from Armenia – Pashinyan

YEREVAN, MAY 17, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan presented the future actions regarding the situation at the Armenia-Azerbaijan border.

“The negotiations continued until late night yesterday, the talks will continue Wednesday,” he said at the Security Council meeting. The negotiations have one subject – the Azerbaijani military servicemen must pull back from the territory of the Republic of Armenia. As long as this hasn’t happened, we consider this issue, this situation to be a crisis which threatens the sovereignty, stability and territorial integrity of Armenia, a situation which is termed by the Collective Security Treaty Organization’s charter, the Treaty on Collective Security and the charter of the Treaty of Collective Security on Crisis Situation Response. As long as our legitimate objective isn’t solved, all these mechanisms and simultaneously the Armenian-Russian allied mechanisms must be invoked, which are envisaged for such cases,” Pashinyan said.

Pashinyan added that the solution to the issue must be reached politically. “And if such a result won’t be possible to be achieved, then with the same logic the military-political mechanisms must be initiated. I mean that the Collective Security Treaty and the Armenian-Russian treaties envisage functions and these treaties are envisaged for this very cases, and we – using our legitimate right, have initiated the launch of these actions,” Pashinyan said.

