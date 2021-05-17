Armenia participating in ATMDubai 2021 travel and tourism trade show

YEREVAN, MAY 17, ARMENPRESS. Armenia is participating in one of the largest travel and tourism trade shows in the Middle East – the ATMDubai 2021, which has officially opened in the Dubai World Trade Center (DWTC) on May 16, the Tourism Committee of Armenia reports.

62 countries are represented at the exhibition.

Armenia is represented in a separate pavilion with several local tourism companies which introduce the country’s gastro, adventure and cultural attractions.

It was reported that despite the coronavirus-related travel restrictions, the number of participating countries is quite huge, which is connected by the fact that the global tourism starts showing some recovery signs.

