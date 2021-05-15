Canada “concerned” over Azeri military incursion into Armenia

YEREVAN, MAY 15, ARMENPRESS. Canada’s foreign minister Marc Garneau has addressed the Azeri incursion into Armenian territory.

“We are concerned by reports of rising tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan with reports of an incursion into Armenian territory,” Garneau tweeted. “We urge all parties to respect the ceasefire agreement achieved on November 10 fully and to continue to negotiate a permanent and peaceful settlement. All actions that would undermine the ceasefire and escalate tensions must be stopped.”

On May 12, the Azeri military breached the Armenian state border in an attempt to seize territories in the Syunik and Gegharkunik provinces. As of May 15, the Azeri troops haven’t withdrawn, with negotiations ongoing. Armenia officially requested the CSTO to invoke Article 2 and launch immediate consultations over the threat to its sovereignty.