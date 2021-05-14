Negotiations with Azerbaijan over crossing Armenian state border to continue on May 15 – Pashinyan

YEREVAN, MAY 14, ARMENPRESS. The negotiations with Azerbaijan over crossing the Armenian state border have finished today and will continue on May 15 at 15:00, ARMENPRESS reports caretaker Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan informed during the National Assembly extraordinary session, presenting the situation on the border.

Nikol Pashinyan also noted that the maps of the Russian 102 military base also confirm that the Azerbaijani servicemen are located inside the borders of the Republic of Armenia.

''It's very important for the international community and our CSTO partners to clarify whom belongs the territory with those coordinates. Today, the representative of the Russian 102 military base joined the negotiations with their working maps, showing that our maps and the maps in the Russian military base make our claims over the border and border coordinates unequivocal’’, Pashinyan emphasized.

Caretaker Prime Minister Pashinyan ighlighted the fact that according to the working maps of the Russian 102 military base, those territories belong to the Republic of Armenia, which means that it’s in the responsibility zone of the CSTO and the joint Armenian-Russian unit.

On May 12 in the morning the Azerbaijani armed forces crossed Armenia’s state border in the territory of Sev Lake in Syunik province and advanced up to 3,5 kilometers, trying to surround the Lake. Caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said this action is intolerable for Armenia, as it is an encroachment on the sovereign territory of Armenia.

So far, neither the Armenian nor the Azerbaijani side have used any weapon. The number of Azerbaijani soldiers in the territory of Armenia is about 250.