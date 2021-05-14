President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon tasks to launch CSTO procedures over Armenia's Syunik

YEREVAN, MAY 14, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Foreign Minister of Armenia Ara Ayvazian held a phone conversation with Chairman of the CSTO Council of Foreign Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan Sirojiddin Muhriddin.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MFA Armenia, the Foreign Ministers of the two countries discussed the situation on Armenia-Azerbaijan border and the steps to solve it.

Ara Ayvazian emphasized the necessity to launch consultations in line with Article 2 of the Collective Security Treaty.

Chairman of the CSTO Council of Foreign Ministers Sirojiddin Muhriddin informed the Armenian FM that acting Chairman of the CSTO Collective Security Council, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon has already has already given relevant tasks.