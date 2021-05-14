Armenia records 230 daily coronavirus cases

YEREVAN, MAY 14, ARMENPRESS. 230 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 220,447, the ministry of healthcare reports.

712 patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 207,464.

The death toll has risen to 4301 (10 death cases have been registered in the past one day).

3361 COVID-19 tests were conducted on May 13.

The number of active cases is 7627.

The number of people who had coronavirus but died from other disease has reached 1055 (5 new such cases).

