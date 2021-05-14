Armenian FM emphasizes inadmissibility of encroachments on Armenian territory talking with Lavrov

YEREVAN, MAY 14, ARMENPRESS. On May 13, in the first half of the day, caretaker Foreign Minister of Armenia Ara Ayvazian had a phone conversation with Russian FM Sergey Lavrov. ARMENPRESS reports, citing the press service of the MFA Armenia, the interlocutors continued the discussions over the situation on the Armenian state border resulted by the Azerbaijani actions and the measures aimed at de-escalating the situation.

Ara Ayvazian emphasized the inadmissibility of the Azerbaijani provocations and any encroachment on the sovereign territory of Armenia.

The Armenian and Russian FMs exchanged views on the preservation of the regional stability and security.