CSTO closely follows developments in Armenia’s Syunik province, will take actions if necessary

YEREVAN, MAY 13, ARMENPRESS. CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas discussed the situation in Armenia’s Syunik province during the telephone conversations with Armenia’s caretaker defense minister Vagharshak Harutyunyan and caretaker foreign minister Ara Aivazian, the CSTO reports.

“The CSTO closely follows the developments in the border regions of Syunik province, and if necessary, actions will be taken in accordance with the Collective Security Treaty and the CSTO Charter”, the statement says.

On May 12 in the morning the Azerbaijani armed forces crossed Armenia’s state border in the territory of Sev Lake in Syunik province and advanced up to 3,5 kilometers, trying to surround the Lake. Caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said this action is intolerable for Armenia, as it is an encroachment against the sovereign territory of Armenia.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan