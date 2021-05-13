Armenia briefs CSTO Permanent Council on Azerbaijan's advance on Syunik

YEREVAN, MAY 13, ARMENPRESS. During the May 13 Permanent Council session of the CSTO, Armenia’s Permanent Representative to the organization Viktor Biyagov presented the Azerbaijani provocative actions in the Armenian province of Syunik and the subsequent situation, with the purpose of relaying the information to the capitals of the CSTO countries.

Biyagov said that the Azerbaijani provocation is a direct encroachment against CSTO-member Armenia’s sovereign territory and is a serious threat to regional security and stability.

He stressed that Azerbaijan bears entire responsibility for further escalation in the event of failing to pull back its troops as soon as possible within reasonable timeframes, the foreign ministry said in a news release.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan