Pashinyan to chair Security Council session after Cabinet meeting

YEREVAN, MAY 13, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan will chair an emergency session of the Security Council after the Cabinet meeting today.

“We will discuss the situation around the territory of Sev Lake in Syunik province”, Pashinyan said at the beginning of the Cabinet meeting.

The Security Council held another emergency meeting led by the caretaker PM on May 12 late in the evening.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan