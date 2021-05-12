Georgian PM honors memory of Armenian Genocide victims

YEREVAN, MAY 12, ARMENPRESS. The Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili together with the Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Tigran Avinyan visited Tsitsernakaberd on May 12, laid flowers and paid tribute to the memory of the Armenian Genocide victims, as well as watered the tree he had planted earlier at the ''Memory Park'', ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of Tigran Avinyan.

Earlier today, Avinyan had met Irakli Garibashvili at Zvartnots airport.