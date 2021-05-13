Exports from Armenia to Slovakia grow more than 150 times

YEREVAN, MAY 13, ARMENPRESS. Most exports from Armenia in 2021 Q1 were carried out to Russia, China, Switzerland, with significant 150-time increase recorded in exports to Slovakia, the Statistical Committee reported.

The exports in the reporting period stood at 572 million 864,6 thousand dollars – a 3,4% growth against last year’s same period.

Exports to Russia totaled 147 million 303,8 thousand dollars, growing 2%. 79 million 164,3 thousand dollars worth of products were exported to China, a 95,1% increase against 2020’s same period. Although Switzerland is the third export destination in terms of volume (74 million 179,7 thousand dollars), this figure dropped 9,6% against last year’s same period.

Exports to Slovakia grew significantly – 156,9 times and stood at 2 million 651,8 thousand dollars.

The Department of Foreign Trade and EEU at the Ministry of Economy said the export growth from Armenia to Slovakia is connected with the exports of clothing items and mattress bases and beddings.

Citing tax authorities, the ministry said clothing worth 1,72 million dollars were exported to Slovakia, and beddings and mattress bases worth 930,67 thousand dollars. In 2020’s same period, only 15,6 thousand dollars worth of Siliceous fossil was exported to Slovakia.

Exports to the UK grew 73,7% and stood at 1 million 391,5 thousand dollars. Exports to the United States grew 41% and stood at 23 million 363,1 thousand dollars. Exports to France stood at 1 million 675,3 thousand dollars (66,7% growth), Germany – 33,2% with 18 million 038,9 dollars. However, exports to Italy and the Netherlands dropped 8,2% and 10,2% (8 million 710 thousand dollars and 27 million 814,7 thousand dollars).

Exports to neighboring Iran and Georgia dropped 17,7% and 5,4% in the reporting period, standing at 15 million 708,5 thousand dollars and 12 million 541 thousand dollars respectively.

Most of the exports are minerals (219 million 805,6 thousand dollars), food (114 million 525,2 thousand dollars) and base metals (66 million 986,9 thousand dollars). Live export and animal products grew 63,9%. Exports of wood and wooden products also grew 73,6%.

