Armenia’s caretaker FM informs Russia’s Lavrov about latest border incident

YEREVAN, MAY 12, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Foreign Minister of Armenia Ara Aivazian held a telephone conversation today with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, the Armenian MFA told Armenpress.

Caretaker FM Aivazian informed the Russian FM about the latest incident on Armenia’s state border and emphasized the impermissibility of such provocations by the Azerbaijani side.

Both sides highlighted the complete implementation of the agreements reached over regional security and stability, as well as the combination of steps aimed at preventing the escalation of the situation.

