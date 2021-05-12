YEREVAN, MAY 12, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian visited the Moscow School of Management SKOLKOVO during his working visit in Russia where he met with Chairman of the Board of Directors of the school Alexander Voloshin, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The Armenian President got acquainted with the activity of one of the leading business schools of Russia, its ongoing educational and research projects, innovations, the studies and analysis conducted in economy, management and a number of other fields.

Armen Sarkissian and Alexander Voloshin discussed the opportunities of cooperation, implementation of joint programs between the Skolkovo and Armenian educational, analytical institutions.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan