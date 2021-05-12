Armenian Ombudsman urges not to spread panic-creating reports over border situation

YEREVAN, MAY 12, ARMENPRESS. The situation over the Armenian borders in Syunik province is under the spotlight of the Human Rights Defender, the Ombudsman’s Office said in a statement.

“The Ombudsman notes that the issues relating to borders understandably have a high public interest and sensitivity, and the public in its turn has a right to get complete, clear and reliable information about the situation on time.

Therefore, the competent authorities should make all efforts to spread as broadly as possible the official information in the media field, thus by ruling out the spread of disinformation.

In line with this, the Office of the Ombudsman has also detected disinformation which creates panic and tension concerning the borders of Armenia. The Ombudsman urges the media outlets and social network users to refrain from spreading such reports.

Both the Ombudsman personally and his staff are in touch with the community and state administration bodies, and necessary actions are also being taken within the jurisdictions of the Ombudsman”, the statement says.

