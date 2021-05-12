Azerbaijan to launch military exercises involving 15000 troops

YEREVAN, MAY 12, ARMENPRESS. The Azeri armed forces will hold military exercises from May 16 with the involvement of up to 15000 troops, 300 tanks and other armored equipment, up to 400 various caliber rocket-artillery systems, multiple rocket launchers, mortars and anti-tank weapons, 50 warplanes and drones.

According to Azeri media reports, the drills will focus on combat readiness and regrouping of troops and combined arms.

According to the 2011 Vienna Document, Azerbaijan is obliged to provide the OSCE with an advance notice if the number of involved troops exceeds 9000.