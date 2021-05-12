Armenia defense ministry denies media reports on battles in Ishkhanasar, Syunik province

YEREVAN, MAY 12, ARMENPRESS. On May 12 early in the morning the Azerbaijani armed forces, citing “border clarifications”, have tried to carry out some works in one of the border sections of Armenia’s Syunik province, the defense ministry of Armenia told Armenpress.

Following the actions taken by the Armenian units, the Azerbaijani servicemen have stopped that works.

At this moment negotiations are underway for solving the situation.

“The media reports according to which battles are underway in the direction of Ishkhanasar have nothing to do with the reality. In case of such developments the defense ministry would be the first to make a statement. We call for refraining from spreading unverified, especially panic-spreading information”, the Armenian defense ministry said in a statement.

