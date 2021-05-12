Armenia records 354 new cases of COVID-19 over past day

YEREVAN, MAY 12, ARMENPRESS. 354 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 219,950, the ministry of healthcare reports.

403 patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 206,078.

The death toll has risen to 4272 (16 death cases have been registered in the past one day).

3892 COVID-19 tests were conducted on May 11.

The number of active cases is 8550.

The number of people who had coronavirus but died from other disease has reached 1050 (5 new such cases).

