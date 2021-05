Georgian PM to meet with Armenian counterpart during Yerevan visit

YEREVAN, MAY 11, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili will arrive in Armenia on an official visit on May 12, the Armenian PM’s Office reports.

During the visit the Georgian PM will meet with Armenia’s caretaker prime minister Nikol Pashinyan and caretaker foreign minister Ara Aivazian.

Irakli Garibashvili will also visit the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan.

An official dinner on behalf of Pashinyan will be served for the Georgian PM.

