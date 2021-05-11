Armenia to participate at Dubai tourism expo

YEREVAN, MAY 11, ARMENPRESS. Armenia will be represented at an international tourism expo in Dubai scheduled for May 16-19, the Tourism Committee’s PR and Digital Marketing specialist Gayane Aivazian said at a news conference.

“This is a very good chance to have more active cooperation in this direction. The Middle Eastern markets are of interest to us and have big potential. When presenting Armenia at international exhibitions we take into account the specificities of the given market,” she said, adding that the presented products will be gastro, adventure, cultural tourism.

In another project aimed at promoting tourism, Aivazian said they plan a visit of Russian bloggers and journalists to Armenia. In addition, two major Russian TV channels, NTV and Rossiya 1, will soon air travel programs about Armenia, she said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan