Live transmission cameras expected to be installed at polling stations

YEREVAN, MAY 11, ARMENPRESS. The Central Electoral Commission (CEC) is working to install video cameras for live transmission in at least 1500 polling stations at the snap election of parliament scheduled for June 20, the CEC Chairman Tigran Mukuchyan said when asked by reporters on the issue.

“Work is underway at this phase. The installation of cameras during elections is done through an organization selected by the government. We are aware that at this phase works are being done,” he said.

Mukuchyan said that during the last election cameras were installed in 1500 out of 2009 polling stations where the overwhelming majority of voters cast their ballots.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan