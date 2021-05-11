Election commission sets June 7-18 for campaigning period

YEREVAN, MAY 11, ARMENPRESS. The electoral campaign ahead of the snap election will start on June 7 and will run through June 18th 24:00, the Central Electoral Commission ruled on May 11.

The formation of polling stations will take place by May 26.

Political parties and alliances running for parliament in the election must submit registration documents to the Central Electoral Commission by 18:00, May 26. Electoral lists should be submitted between May 26 and May 30.

The voters lists will be publicly displayed at electoral precincts on May 31.

The snap election will take place on June 20, 2021.

