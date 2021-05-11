Deposits grow in Artsakh banks

STEPANAKERT, MAY 11, ARMENPRESS. Deposits by companies and individuals in Artsakh’s banks and branches stood at 133 billion 536,4 million drams as of May 1 against the 128 billion 987 million drams of 2020’s May 1 (recording a 3,5% growth against last year, and 4,3% growth against last month, and 10,3% growth against February and March), according to the Artsakh National Statistical Service.

According to the data, the time deposit indicators in commercial banks (branches) grew 6,5% against February, 5,7% against March and 0,1% against April. Demand deposits also grew, with 37,5% growth recorded against last year, 31,2% growth against March of the current year, 34,3% and 24,6% against February and April.

As of May 1, credit investments stood at 121 billion 331,3 million drams against the previous year’s same period of 204 billion 122,7 million drams. The loan overdue indicator in the reporting period stood at 2 billion 284,5 million drams against the 547,6 million drams of 2020’s same period, and the 170,8 million drams of the previous month.

The volume of extended loans comprised 9 billion 686,7 million drams as of May 1, against April’s 12 billion 476,8 million drams and the 413,6 million drams recorded in May 1 of 2020.

The total volume of loans comprised 132 billion 637,2 drams as of May 1 against the 205 billion 83,9 million drams of 2020’s same period.

Editing by Stepan Kocharyan