Francophonie Parliamentary Assembly delegates visit Armenian Genocide memorial in Yerevan

YEREVAN, MAY 11, ARMENPRESS. The delegation of the Parliamentary Assembly of the International Organization of La Francophonie visited the Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan during their visit to Armenia.

Parliamentary Assembly of the Francophonie Europe mission chief Jean-Charles Luperto, France MP Sophie Mette, Catalan MP Aurora Madaula, Cameroon MP Joshua Osih, Parliamentary Assembly of the Francophonie administrative secretary general Emmanuel Maury and advisor for European region Fatmir Leci were accompanied by the lawmakers of the Armenian delegation to the assembly Hovhannes Igityan (head), Arman Yeghoyan, Arusyak Julhakyan and Sona Ghazaryan.

The delegates laid flowers at the Eternal Flame in honor of the victims of the genocide and then toured the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute, the parliament's press service said.

Editing by Stepan Kocharyan