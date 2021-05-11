Over 610 Palestinians injured in clashes with Israeli police in East Jerusalem

YEREVAN, MAY 11, ARMENPRESS. The number of Palestinians injured in clashes with Israeli law enforcers in East Jerusalem exceeded 610, TASS reports citing Palestinian daily Al-Quds.

“At least 612 Palestinians sustained injuries in the course of the day in the area of Temple Mount and the Old City of Jerusalem”, the daily cited its source as saying.

Al-Quds reported earlier that the violence erupted on Monday after Israeli police entered Al-Aqsa Mosque in the Old City of Jerusalem and used rubber bullets, tear gas and stun grenades against people inside the building. Hundreds of Palestinians were reported to be injured in the following clashes with the Israeli police force in East Jerusalem.

Shortly before midnight, Israeli media sources reported that Palestinian militants fired about 150 rockets into the territory of Israel and dozens of them were intercepted by air defense systems. Israel launched in return missile attacks against Palestinian militants on the territory of Gaza.