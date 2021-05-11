Armenia’s delegation led by Speaker of Parliament departs for Lithuania on official visit

YEREVAN, MAY 11, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s delegation led by Speaker of Parliament Ararat Mirzoyan is paying an official visit to Lithuania, the Parliament reports.

The delegation includes chairman of the standing committee on financial-credit and budgetary affairs Arkady Khachatryan, deputy chairman Artak Manukyan, head of Armenia-Lithuania friendship group Anush Beghloyan and head of the Armenian delegation to the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly Hayk Konjoryan.

Meetings are expected with the top leadership of Lithuania during the visit.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan