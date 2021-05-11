Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   11 May

Armenia’s delegation led by Speaker of Parliament departs for Lithuania on official visit

Armenia’s delegation led by Speaker of Parliament departs for Lithuania on official visit

YEREVAN, MAY 11, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s delegation led by Speaker of Parliament Ararat Mirzoyan is paying an official visit to Lithuania, the Parliament reports.

The delegation includes chairman of the standing committee on financial-credit and budgetary affairs Arkady Khachatryan, deputy chairman Artak Manukyan, head of Armenia-Lithuania friendship group Anush Beghloyan and head of the Armenian delegation to the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly Hayk Konjoryan.

Meetings are expected with the top leadership of Lithuania during the visit.

 

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

x
Most read of the week

Latvia officially recognizes Armenian Genocide 12:30, 05.06.2021
Viewed 42081 times
Latvia officially recognizes Armenian Genocide

3 more Armenian POWs return from Azerbaijan 20:47, 05.04.2021
Viewed 1568 times
3 more Armenian POWs return from Azerbaijan

Armenia court sentences two Syrian mercenaries to life in prison 18:58, 05.04.2021
Viewed 1239 times
Armenia court sentences two Syrian mercenaries to life in prison

Kim Kardashian, Cher, Serj Tankian call for joining Teach For Armenia’s initiative 13:18, 05.06.2021
Viewed 1210 times
Kim Kardashian, Cher, Serj Tankian call for joining Teach For Armenia’s initiative

''Moderna’' named world's best coronavirus vaccine 21:51, 05.05.2021
Viewed 1133 times
''Moderna’' named world's best coronavirus vaccine

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration