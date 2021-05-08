Chess Grandmaster Levon Aronian to move to US in August
YEREVAN, MAY 8, ARMENPRESS. Chess Grandmaster Levon Aronian will move to the United States in August.
“I think my transfer will take place after the tournaments, in August”, he told reporters in Yerevan.
In February this year Aronian has announced his decision on leaving Armenia and joining the US team.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
- 16:05 Paul Van Doren, co-founder of Vans shoes, dies aged 90
- 15:28 COVID-19 latest updates: Global confirmed cases pass 157,6 million
- 15:21 Union of Armenians of Ukraine sends letter to UNESCO over vandalism against Armenian cultural heritage in Artsakh
- 14:36 Chess Grandmaster Levon Aronian to move to US in August
- 13:41 Putin congratulates Armenia’s Pashinyan, Armenian citizens on 76th anniversary of victory in Great Patriotic War
- 13:19 EU calls on U.S. and others to export their COVID-19 vaccines
- 12:27 Armenian Embassy in Netherlands checks reports on stabbing case of Armenian woman
- 12:16 Russia records another 8,329 new daily coronavirus cases
- 12:06 Artsakh reports 13 new cases of COVID-19 in one day
- 11:44 Death toll in Mexico City metro overpass collapse rises to 26
- 11:42 May 8 - World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day
- 11:39 Wreath laid on behalf of Armenian President at Yerablur Military Pantheon
- 11:20 Armenia records 411 daily coronavirus cases
- 11:04 India’s daily coronavirus deaths hit all-time high
- 10:51 Road condition
- 10:49 European Stocks up - 07-05-21
- 10:48 US stocks up - 07-05-21
- 10:47 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 07-05-21
- 10:46 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 07-05-21
- 10:45 Oil Prices Down - 07-05-21
- 09:15 Major-General Arkady Ter-Tadevosyan posthumously bestowed with National Hero of Armenia title
- 05.07-21:50 Armenia has proposal for Novavax and Johnson & Johnson vaccines
- 05.07-21:29 Turkish defense ministry uses word ''genocide'' responding to Latvia's decision than deletes it
- 05.07-20:45 No incidents recorded along Armenian-Azerbaijani border – defense ministry
- 05.07-20:34 Acting Healthcare Minister says rate of coronavirus vaccinations increases
12:30, 05.06.2021
Viewed 41581 times Latvia officially recognizes Armenian Genocide
15:13, 05.01.2021
Viewed 4518 times Italian mayor slams Turkish ambassador for “intolerant interference” over Armenian Genocide commemoration event
16:42, 05.03.2021
Viewed 3161 times Azerbaijani servicemen tortured and killed 19 Armenian POWs
17:22, 05.01.2021
Viewed 2216 times Armenia blocked Azerbaijan’s participation in EEU intergovernmental council session
20:47, 05.04.2021
Viewed 1448 times 3 more Armenian POWs return from Azerbaijan