Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 May

Chess Grandmaster Levon Aronian to move to US in August

Chess Grandmaster Levon Aronian to move to US in August

YEREVAN, MAY 8, ARMENPRESS. Chess Grandmaster Levon Aronian will move to the United States in August.

“I think my transfer will take place after the tournaments, in August”, he told reporters in Yerevan.

In February this year Aronian has announced his decision on leaving Armenia and joining the US team.

 

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration