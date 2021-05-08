May 8 - World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day

YEREVAN, MAY 8, ARMENPRESS. Every year, 8 May marks World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day, a day to celebrate the principles, values, history and impact of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, the International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC) said in a statement.

“The scale of today's global challenges can feel overwhelming at times. But in the midst of a global pandemic, the climate emergency, and the dangers faced by communities at risk of disaster and scarcity, there is hope. This hope is built through countless acts of kindness from one person to another in communities large and small across the world.

Wherever there is a crisis, there is a Red Cross or Red Crescent volunteer ready to support the people affected, and ensure they recover quickly and can live with greater resilience and dignity. Their commitment never wavers, and their compassion has no limits.

On this World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day, we pay tribute to the millions of volunteers, members and staff who work every day to prevent and alleviate human suffering all over the world. They work on the front line of every crisis, often in difficult circumstances and at risk to their own safety. They deserve our deep gratitude”, the statement says.