Armenia has proposal for Novavax and Johnson & Johnson vaccines

YEREVAN, MAY 7, ARMENPRESS. Armenia has a proposal to receive Novavax and Johnson & Johnson vaccines through the COVAX Facility initiative, ARMENPRESS reports acting Healthcare Minister of Armenia said in an on-line discussion.

‘’ We do not know exactly when we will get it, because there is shortage of vaccines in the world, all countries are competing to get more vaccines sooner. This is of primary health importance, but the economic and political components are also important. We are already seeing that in countries that have carried out large-scale vaccinations, the disease is declining very fast’’, Avanesyan said.

Armenia uses the Sputnik V, AstraZeneca and CoronaVac vaccines.