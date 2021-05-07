Europe Day 2021 celebration activities in Armenia will be launched on May 10

YEREVAN, MAY 7, ARMENPRESS. The European Union Delegation to Armenia would like to announce the launching of the Europe Day 2021 activities in Armenia on 10th May, the Delegation told Armenpress.

The activities will be held under the EU-Armenia ‘Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement’ theme and will include thematic discussions, cultural events and regional events in Gyumri and Debed. The activities will take place in online-offline formats, ensuring compliance with COVID-19 protocols at all times.

The Europe Day celebrations will commence with thematic online discussions on Road Safety, Regional Development and Environment, they will continue with regional events concentrated on youth and innovation, as well as tourism and will also include a holographic projection, placement of a photobooth in major cities and musical inputs. The celebrations will culminate with an online concert on 19th May, which will be livestreamed via EU Delegation social media.

The Embassies of EU Member States accredited to Armenia will also join the celebrations.

The European Union Delegation to Armenia would like to inform the media representatives that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the attendance to offline events is limited this year.

However, all the details about the activities will be available on the Delegation’s social media accounts:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/eudelegationtoarmenia(link is external)

Twitter: https://twitter.com/eu_armenia(link is external)

Instagram: euinarmenia

For media inquiries please contact Anahit Azatyan, Press and Information Officer, EU Delegation to Armenia [email protected](link sends e-mail).

On 9 May 1950, Robert Schuman presented his proposal on the creation of an organised Europe, necessary for peaceful relations and development. Today, the 9th of May has become a European symbol (Europe Day) which, along with the flag, the anthem, the motto and the single currency (Euro), identifies the political entity of the European Union. Europe Day is the occasion for festivities that bring Europe closer to its citizens and neighbours.