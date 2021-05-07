Canada calls for release of all Armenian captives
YEREVAN, MAY 7, ARMENPRESS. Canada calls for releasing all Armenian prisoners of war who are currently held captive in Azerbaijan.
“Canada welcomes Azerbaijan’s release of Armenian detainees, a key step in a comprehensive solution to the Nagorno Karabakh conflict. Canada continues to call for the release of all detainees”, Global Affairs Canada said on Twitter.
Editing by Aneta Harutyunyan
- 12:45 Russian Prosecutor General fully engaged in works aimed at returning POWs – Armenia Prosecutor General
- 12:00 Canada calls for release of all Armenian captives
- 11:28 France calls for release of all Armenian POWs
- 11:01 COVID-19: Armenia reports 356 new cases in one day
- 10:41 Armenian MP expresses gratitude to Latvia for recognition of Genocide
- 10:39 Congressman Chris Smith calls for $50,000,000 in direct U.S. humanitarian aid to Artsakh
- 10:18 Road condition
- 09:51 Davit Sahakyan appointed deputy minister of high technological industry
- 09:00 COVID-19: Mobile site in downtown Yerevan provides easy access to everyone willing to get vaccinated
- 08:48 European Stocks up - 06-05-21
- 08:47 US stocks up - 06-05-21
- 08:47 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 06-05-21
- 08:46 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Up - 06-05-21
- 08:45 Oil Prices Down - 06-05-21
- 05.06-20:43 Armenian Foreign Ministry salutes declaration of Latvia's parliament recognizing Armenian Genocide
- 05.06-19:43 Armenian parliament adopts bill on amendments to the Electoral Code at 1st reading
- 05.06-19:16 No incidents recorded along Armenian-Azerbaijani border – defense ministry
- 05.06-18:36 Russia committed to ensuring Armenia's security – Lavrov
- 05.06-18:25 ARMENPRESS signs cooperation agreement with Italy's NOVA agency
- 05.06-18:12 Peace process needs to be resumed for reaching final settlement to NK conflict - Pashinyan to Lavrov
- 05.06-18:11 Lavrov confident POW issue will be soon solved
- 05.06-18:01 France concerned over opening of ''trophy park'' in Baku, which is against reconciliation desire
- 05.06-17:34 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 06-05-21
- 05.06-17:33 Asian Stocks up - 06-05-21
- 05.06-17:17 Armenian, Russian FMs lay flowers at eternal flame dedicated to memory of Great Patriotic War victims
