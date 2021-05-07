Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   7 May

Canada calls for release of all Armenian captives

Canada calls for release of all Armenian captives

YEREVAN, MAY 7, ARMENPRESS. Canada calls for releasing all Armenian prisoners of war who are currently held captive in Azerbaijan.

“Canada welcomes Azerbaijan’s release of Armenian detainees, a key step in a comprehensive solution to the Nagorno Karabakh conflict. Canada continues to call for the release of all detainees”, Global Affairs Canada said on Twitter.

 

Editing by Aneta Harutyunyan

 








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration