Armenian Foreign Ministry salutes declaration of Latvia's parliament recognizing Armenian Genocide

YEREVAN, MAY 6, ARMENPRESS. Universal recognition of the Armenian Genocide is one of the key security guarantees for the Armenian people, ARMENPRESS reports, reads the statement of the Foreign Ministry of Armenia saluting the declaration recognizing the Armenian Genocide by the Latvian parliament.

The Armenian Foreign Ministry assessed the declaration recognizing the Armenian Genocide a step towards the universal recognition and condemnation of the Armenian Genocide.

‘’This declaration is important not only from the perspective of justice and truth, but also for the prevention of similar crimes in the future. The universal recognition of the Armenian Genocide is one of the key security guarantees for the Armenian people’’, reads the statement.