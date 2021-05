Armenian, Russian FMs lay flowers at eternal flame dedicated to memory of Great Patriotic War victims

YEREVAN, MAY 6, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s caretaker foreign minister Ara Aivazian and Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov laid flowers at the monument of eternal flame dedicated to the memory of the victims of the Great Patriotic War, the Armenian foreign ministry said in a statement on Facebook.

“During his working visit in Armenia, Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov visited the Victory Park together with caretaker foreign minister of Armenia Ara Aivazian and laid flowers at the monument of eternal flame dedicated to the memory of the victims of the Great Patriotic War”, the statement says.

