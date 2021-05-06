FM Lavrov invites Armenia’s Ara Aivazian to visit Russia

YEREVAN, MAY 6, ARMENPRESS. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov invited Armenia’s caretaker Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian to visit Moscow.

“I have invited the Armenian foreign minister to visit Russia to continue our discussions on various issues”, FM Lavrov said during a joint press conference with Ara Aivazian in Yerevan on May 6.

He noted that during their meeting he and Mr. Aivazian discussed a broad range of issues.

“During our talks we have noted that there is a high-level dialogue between us. The inter-parliamentary relations are developing. The delegation of the Federation Council has visited Yerevan for participation to the Armenian Genocide commemoration events. On May 16-18 the visit of Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan to Moscow is planned”, the Russian FM said.

The Russian minister stated that they highly value the partnership between the two countries in integration processes, such as in the EAEU, CIS and CSTO.

“Russia remains Armenia’s biggest partner. We have also highlighted the importance of military and defense cooperation”, Sergei Lavrov said.

Russian FM Sergei Lavrov has arrived in Armenia on May 5 on a two-day visit.

He is scheduled to meet with Armenia’s caretaker prime minister Nikol Pashinyan on May 6.

Lavrov will also pay a working visit to Baku on May 9-10.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan