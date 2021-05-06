Economic dynamics is recovering, says Pashinyan citing 24% growth in transactions

YEREVAN, MAY 6, ARMENPRESS. Transactions carried out in Armenia in 2021 April are 24% more than in April 2019, caretaker PM Nikol Pashinyan said at the Cabinet meeting. He said the comparison is done against 2019 because in 2020 the figures dropped because of the pandemic.

“In April 2021 financial turnover volumes are 130 billion dram or 26,6 more than 2019’s data. This is a rather good and significant indicator. I think these figures show that the economic dynamics is in the phase of recovery. I find it important that the Central Bank announced that the economic affairs are better than projected before. We must increase this pace with the broadest possible volumes,” he said.

State Revenue Committee chief Edvard Hovhannisyan added that taxes collected in the 4 months of this year amount to 513 billion drams, which is 12,3 billion more than in 2020 and 46,5 billion more than in 2019.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan