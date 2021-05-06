Government’s debt to businesses reaches historic low, says Pashinyan

YEREVAN, MAY 6, ARMENPRESS. In the last three years the government returned 200 billion drams to businesses, according to caretaker PM Nikol Pashinyan.

“The process of VAT return has always been historically problematic in Armenia. Hundreds of billions of drams in debts were accumulated and I want to say that as of April we have a historic minimum in terms of tax returns to businesses, meaning as of April the debt stood at 67,4 billion drams, and moreover we’ve surpassed our own record,” he said at the Cabinet meeting.

