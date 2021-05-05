Pashinyan says feels well after COVID-19 vaccination

YEREVAN, MAY 5, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan says he feels well and there haven’t been any changes in his health after getting the first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I am very happy to note that our high-ranking government officials are setting an example for getting vaccinated,” Pashinyan said at a meeting at the healthcare ministry, referring to the Cabinet members who’ve already received the first shot of the vaccine.

“I myself received the vaccine, and I can say that I haven’t had any change in my wellbeing after getting the shot. After getting vaccinated I was in parliament before cameras for several hours,” he said.

Pashinyan says he’s inquired from all his Cabinet members and other officials who’ve gotten vaccinated and everyone said they’ve been feeling well.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan